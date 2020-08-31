Chelsea are having difficulty offloading goalkeeper Kepa, with no bids having yet arrived for the Spaniard, it has been claimed in Italy.

Kepa has struggled to convince Chelsea manager Frank Lampard of his qualities and the Blues boss finished the season with Willy Caballero in goal.

Chelsea have been linked with a number of different goalkeepers this summer and are ready to offload Kepa, who they paid over £70m to sign in the summer of 2018 from Athletic Bilbao.

However, Chelsea have yet to receive any offers for Kepa, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

The situation is a concerning one for Lampard and may block his efforts to bring in a new shot-stopper.

Kepa made a total of 41 appearances across all competitions last season for Chelsea and managed to record ten clean sheets in the process.

Chelsea handed Kepa a contract running until 2025 when he put pen to paper at Stamford Bridge.

The goalkeeper’s future remains unclear, but Chelsea have until 5th October if they want to offload him in the ongoing transfer window.