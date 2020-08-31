Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has expressed his delight at Wolves captain Conor Coady being called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate.

It was announced on Sunday that the 27-year-old centre-back has been selected for Southgate’s England squad, who are set to face Iceland and Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Coady has represented the Three Lions at various age levels from Under-16s to Under-20s and could be now in line to earn his first senior cap.

Rangers first team coach Beale used to work with the Englishman during his time with Liverpool’s Under-23s and is delighted for his achievement.

Congratulating Coady on the call-up, Beale has heaped praise on the centre-back for being a top player and working hard to keep improving.

“Fantastic to see Connor Coady selected for the England squad“, Beale wrote on Twitter.

“Top person and top player who has worked his socks off the last few years to be the player he is today.“

Should Coady feature for England in their upcoming games, he would become the first Wolves player to play for the Three Lions since Matt Jarvis in 2011.