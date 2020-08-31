Rangers star Steven Davis has heaped praise on Gers youngster Nathan Patterson and believes he the right-back has been excellent so far.

The 18-year-old full-back made his league debut for the Light Blues against Kilmarnock at Ibrox, coming as a late substitute for skipper James Tavernier.

Patterson has also earned a call-up to the Scotland Under-21 squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Lithuania, the Czech Republic and San Marino.

Rangers senior star Davis has lauded Patterson for the progress he has made with the first team and believes he has been excellent so far.

The Northern Irishman is also an admirer of the teenager’s raw desire and willingness to learn and improve.

“I think Nate has been excellent“, Davis told Rangers TV.

“I think he has got real desire to try and improve and he has obviously got that raw desire as well.

“Every training session, he is putting in the work.

“He has got a lot of quality about him and he wants to try and learn and improve.“

Having made his league debut for Rangers, Patterson will now be looking to build on the momentum and earn his full debut this season.