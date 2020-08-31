Morgan Schneiderlin has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris told him to make the move to Nice from Everton.

Schneiderlin returned back to his homeland and joined Ligue 1 side Nice earlier this summer, after arriving at Goodison Park in the January transfer window of 2017 from Manchester United.

The Frenchman has linked up with Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira at the Allianz Riviera, and has so far started both of his club’s French top flight matches in the current season.

The midfielder revealed that Spurs skipper Lloris played a crucial role in him choosing Nice, as the shot-stopper assured him that he would be joining a ‘very good club’.

Lloris, who is a product of Nice’s academy, is still loved at the club according to Schneiderlin, and the Tottenham star’s glowing review of his former club was enough to convince the ex-Toffees man to sign a deal with the French giants.

“I sent him a voice note two days before the medical and he told me to go for it”, Schneiderlin told French broadcaster Canal +.

“He told me I would be joining a very good club and that frankly the people here are fantastic.

“He reassured me.

“I stay in good contact with Hugo.

“He is from Nice and he is loved here.”

Schneiderlin, who represented Southampton, Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League, is having his second spell in France, having previously played for Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg before leaving for England.