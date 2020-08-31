Rangers first team coach Michael Beale is of the view that Gers youngster Jamie Barjonas deserved a call-up to the Scotland Under-21 squad.

Light Blues youth stars Kieran Wright, Lewis Mayo, Glenn Middleton and Nathan Patterson have been called up to the Scotland Under-21s for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

However, Barjonas, who spent the latter half of last season on loan at Partick Thistle, did not get a place in Scott Gemmill’s 20-man squad.

Rangers first team coach Beale feels the 21-year-old was hard done by and is disappointed that he did not receive a call-up like his Gers peers.

The former Sao Paulo assistant manager has pointed out that Barjonas has been training with the Rangers first team for several months and feels the midfielder deserved a call-up.

“I am a bit disappointed for Jamie Barjonas“, Beale told Rangers TV.

“I felt that he possibly deserves to be in that camp as well.

“He’s been training every so well with the first team for a number of months now.“

Barjonas has made nine senior appearances for Rangers and was on the bench for the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen in August.