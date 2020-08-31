Inter will need to raise funds to be able to sit at the negotiating table with Chelsea to buy N’Golo Kante, it has been claimed in Italy.

Kante has been touted as a priority target for Inter this summer with Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte being a huge admirer of the Frenchman.

The Italian is keen on securing the midfielder’s signature, but his team lack the finances to snatch the Chelsea star away from London.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter know they need to sell players to bring in the funds necessary to sit down and do a deal with Chelsea.

It is claimed they could cash in on midfielder Marcelo Brozovic or defender Milan Skriniar in order to bring in the required funds.

Chelsea are claimed to be at present resisting letting Kante leave in the transfer window and would want top dollar if they are to part ways with the midfielder.

Inter had been looking at an initial loan for Kante, with an obligation to buy, but may need to offer to sign the midfielder permanently.

Kante’s contract at Stamford Bridge runs until the summer of 2023 and Chelsea value the midfielder at in excess of €50m.