Rangers first team coach Michael Beale is delighted with how summer signing Jon McLaughlin has fared in goal for the Gers and believes he has a claim to being Scotland’s number 1.

The Light Blues signed the 32-year-old goalkeeper from English League One club Sunderland on a free transfer in the summer, with the player signing a three-year contract.

McLaughlin was on the bench for Rangers’ season opener against Aberdeen, but replaced the injured Allan McGregor in goal for their second game against St. Mirren and has kept the spot since.

The former Sunderland man has kept clean sheets in each of the five games he has played so far and Gers first team coach Beale believes the goalkeeper has shown his class.

Beale also expects McLaughlin to be Scotland’s preferred number 1 at present, ahead of David Marshall and Rangers youngster Robby McCrorie.

“The centre-halves are in a good place and I think Jon McLaughlin has come in and shown his class as well“, Beale told Rangers TV.

“I think currently he would be Scotland’s number 1, which shows the level of the two goalkeepers we have.“

Having kept five clean sheets on the bounce, McLaughlin will be expecting to keep his place in the Rangers starting eleven despite McGregor returning to the matchday squad against Kilmarnock.