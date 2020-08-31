Leeds United defender Barry Douglas is of the view that the Whites being handed an away game against Premier League champions Liverpool on the opening day could act in his team’s favour as they could catch Jurgen Klopp’s team before they get into their groove.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds will raise the curtain on their English top flight campaign on the opening day in an away game against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Whites lifted the Championship title with a 10-point lead at the top, but Klopp’s side’s club-record 99-point-haul saw them finishing the 2019/20 league campaign with an 18-point advantage, while being undefeated at home.

Despite his team being handed a relatively tough opening fixture, Douglas is of the view that having the opportunity to take on Liverpool before they get settled into their groove could potentially act in his team’s favour.

Nonetheless, the 30-year-old is relishing the chance to go up against the best in the league and stressed the whole Whites camp are focused and ready to get the job done at Anfield.

“I think that, also it makes it feel a bit of reality as well, when you see the fixtures, when you see the, Leeds drawn against Liverpool, it is like, okay this is real now”, Douglas told LUTV.

“It is business time to look forward to that and what a game to start against the champions of last year.

“So, what better way to test ourselves against the very best?

“It is probably a good time to get them at Anfield before they get fully going, hopefully.

“But now we are just excited and we are looking forward to competing, just being a part of it.

“We’re also going to enjoy the experience as well.”

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back against Leeds after missing out on the FA Community Shield against Arsenal on Saturday, and whether Bielsa’s men can snatch points away from the Reds’ fortress remains to be seen.