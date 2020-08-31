Kalidou Koulibaly is not prepared to go on the war path to force an exit from Napoli, amid interest from Manchester City.

The Senegalese is widely considered to be one of the best centre-backs in world football, but no club have yet been able to take him away from Napoli.

Manchester City are looking to secure his services this summer and, according to French magazine France Football, they have an agreement on personal terms with Koulibaly.

However, despite Koulibaly knowing that he would double his salary at the Etihad Stadium, he is not prepared to go on the war path to secure an exit.

The centre-back is happy and settled at Napoli, where he is a fan favourite and will not burn bridges with the club to leave.

As such, his future is firmly in the hands of club president Aurelio de Laurentiis, who has proven to be a tough negotiator in the transfer market.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have all looked at deals for Koulibaly in the past, but have been unable to come to terms with De Laurentiis.

Manchester City are claimed to have not yet put an official offer on the table for the defender and may want to be sure it would be accepted when they do so.