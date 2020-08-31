Manchester United have set their eyes on RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano and believe that they can do a deal to sign the defender this summer, according to ESPN.

The Premier League giants are closing in on the first signing of the summer after agreeing on a deal worth £40m with Ajax for midfielder Donny van de Beek.

They are expected to secure the midfielder’s signature this week and they are now moving towards other areas of the squad, with a centre-back a priority.

They are still in the market for Jadon Sancho, but the slow nature of the talks with Dortmund have prompted the club to look at their other priorities.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in a new centre-back this summer and the club have identified Upamecano as their top target.

The centre-back had a €60m release clause until he signed a new contract this summer and it contains a new clause worth €42m, which comes into effect at the end of next season.

But Manchester United want a defender now and there are suggestions that RB Leipzig could be prepared to sell the centre-back if they receive a good offer.

Manchester United believe that a deal is there to be done if they can stump up the cash for Upamecano this summer.

The defender earned widespread praise for his performances in the Champions League with several clubs taking note of how good he looked at the top level of European football.