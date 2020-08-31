Angelo Ogbonna has revealed his happiness at West Ham United and has no regrets over making the move to England in 2015, as he sets his sights on silverware.

West Ham tempted Ogbonna to take up an adventure in the Premier League, signing the centre-back from Italian champions Juventus.

He won silverware with Juventus, but has had to get stuck into battles against relegation while at West Ham and is yet to pick up a trophy in a claret shirt.

Ogbonna though has no regrets about choosing West Ham and insists if given the same choice he would make the same decision once again.

And he is keen to help West Ham pick up a trophy before the end of his current contract in the summer of 2022.

“These five years have flown by”, Ogbonna told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

“If I went back, I would make the same choice. I consider London my second home.

“I don’t know where the future will take me.

“For now I’m fine here.

“I have a contract valid until 2022 and I would like to win something.”

Ogbonna is preparing for the new Premier League season with West Ham, after helping the Hammers to see off the threat of relegation last term.