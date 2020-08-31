Lewis Mayo insists he is now relishing the coming years after he put pen to paper to a new contract with Rangers.

The 20-year-old academy graduate signed a contract extension with his boyhood club on Monday that will keep him at Ibrox until at least the summer of 2023.

Mayo is delighted to have committed his future to Rangers and is now looking forward to the coming years with a sense of excitement.

The defender feels he has been given a good education in the club’s academy and admits being able to pen a new deal with Rangers is a big thing for him.

“I think I have been fortunate that I was surrounded by a lot of great players, a lot of great staff and a lot of great people in the Academy”, Mayo told his club’s official channel.

“It was a time for me to learn about myself and prepare myself for stepping into this level of football. I look back on that time with a lot of fond memories.

“This is huge for me and for my family. I have been at the club since I was seven-years-old so Rangers is very much home to me.

“I am looking forward to seeing what the next few years will hold.”

Mayo was involved with the first team over pre-season and will be looking to catch Steven Gerrard’s eye and push his case for further opportunities to shine in a light blue shirt.