Real Betis informed Dani Ceballos two days ago that they could not sign him this summer and the midfielder has now said yes to a return to Arsenal.

Ceballos spent last season on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid and the Gunners are keen to welcome him back for a fresh stint at the Emirates Stadium.

The midfielder’s former club Real Betis have been looking to sign him for the upcoming season, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the club informed Ceballos two days ago that they could not afford to snap him up.

To sign Ceballos would have cost Real Betis a total of €10m which the club, for a loan deal, are not willing to pay.

Ceballos has now said yes to a return to Arsenal and is poised to return to the Emirates Stadium for another season.

The midfielder flourished under Mikel Arteta during the closing stages of the Premier League season and helped the Gunners to win the FA Cup.

Ceballos, 24, clocked a total of 37 appearances over the course of the campaign for Arsenal, scoring twice and providing two assists.

The midfielder came through the youth ranks at Real Betis and made over 100 appearances for the Spanish outfit.