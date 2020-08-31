Owen Coyle has backed Rodrigo to make a big impact at Leeds United and insists Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa can play the forward in different positions.

Leeds forked out a club record £26m to snap up Rodrigo from Spanish giants Valencia and are looking for him to make an impact in the Premier League.

Rodrigo played under Coyle during a loan stint at Bolton Wanderers and the Scot was impressed with what he saw, having no doubt he will now do well at Leeds.

The 54-year-old believes that Rodrigo can operate in a number of different positions and has the drive and hunger to shine at Elland Road.

“The beauty about Rodrigo is that he’s so flexible and can play anywhere across the frontline – number seven, eleven, nine or ten”, Coyle told inews.

“Leeds have paid a huge fee, but for me, there is no doubt he’s going to have a huge impact, wherever Bielsa chooses to play him.

“Ability will only take you so far – you need drive, desire and tenacity to reach the top and Rodrigo has done that.”

Rodrigo could be in line to make his debut for Leeds in their Premier League opener away at champions Liverpool, as the Whites look to get off to a good start.