Sampdoria are hoping to be able to loan midfielder Mohamed Elneny from Arsenal, but face competition for his signature.

The 28-year-old Egyptian international spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas, making 36 appearances across all competitions.

While the Black Eagles had an option to make the move permanent, the Super Lig outfit decided not to activate the clause, leading Elneny to return to Arsenal.

The 28-year-old made instant impact upon returning to the Emirates Stadium, scoring in the Gunners’ pre-season friendly against MK Dons last week.

Elneny went on to star in the London-based club’s Community Shield win over Premier League champions Liverpool at the weekend, but it is unclear if he has a future at Arsenal this season.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Sampdoria are keen to snap up Elneny on a loan deal.

Samp coach Claudio Ranieri has given his green light to the swoop and would love to welcome him into the ranks in Genoa.

However, the Serie A side are aware that Elneny has a number of admirers and they will face competition to secure his signature this summer.