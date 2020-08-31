Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier has admitted that experiencing Jose Mourinho’s man-management first-hand has been something very different.

Dier ended last season as a centre-back after he managed to convince the Tottenham boss to move him back from the defensive midfield position he has largely played in at the north London club.

The 26-year-old defender is expected to play a key role next season as well and has been one of the players who has benefited from working under Mourinho since his arrival in the middle of last season.

Dier conceded that he had only heard about the Spurs manager’s man-management skills from others before actually experiencing them first-hand at Tottenham.

He insisted that Mourinho is often trying to poke reactions out of players with his actions and words and is always looking for trigger points that will get what he wants from his squad.

The Spurs defender told The Athletic: “To experience his man-management was something that people talk about a lot, if you listen to players he’s coached.

“To experience that first hand is quite special.

“He’s incredible in the way that he pokes you with his words to get the best out of you.

“He’ll say things to you and nudge you with things.

“It’s all with the idea of triggering you to want to do better. To want to improve or to prove him wrong.”

Mourinho supported Dier last season when he was suspended for four games for confronting a fan in the stands and will be looking for big performances from him in the upcoming campaign.