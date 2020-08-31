Thiago Silva wants to win everything there is to win at Chelsea during his time at Stamford Bridge, the defender’s agent has revealed.

The veteran centre-back has completed a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Chelsea recently, following the expiry of his contract in the French capital.

Silva is ready for his new challenge in England and the Brazilian’s agent has lifted the lid on his client’s lofty ambitions in a blue shirt.

“He wants to win everything, the title, the Champions League”, Paulo Tonietto told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked about his client’s targets at Chelsea.

“They are a world class team that have taken on a great player.”

The agent admits Silva wanted to bow out of his time at PSG by winning the Champions League, but believes the French side will be fighting for the trophy again.

“Too bad, really [that PSG did not win the Champions League].

“But PSG are a great team and will play to win the Champions League in the future.”

Silva won seven league titles during his time in France, while he also picked up five French Cups and six French League Cups.

He will now pit his wits against the best attackers the Premier League has to offer and look to make his mark in English football.