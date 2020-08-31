Tottenham Hotspur are battling with two Spanish sides to sign midfielder Lucas de Vega from Barcelona, according to AFP.

The 20-year-old is a highly rated midfield talent at the Camp Nou, but he could be on the move to pastures new in the ongoing transfer window.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is an admirer of De Vega’s talents and wants to take him to Tottenham.

The Premier League side favour a permanent deal for the Brazilian, which is claimed to put them in a strong position, despite two Spanish sides being in the mix.

Barcelona have not yet agreed a fee to sell De Vega, but are keen for a buy-back clause to be inserted into the deal, something which would allow them a degree of control over the midfielder’s future.

De Vega spent last season on loan at FC Cartagena and made 19 appearances for the club.

A Brazil Under-17 international, De Vega still has another two years left to run on his contract at the Camp Nou.

The transfer window is due to run until 5th October, giving Tottenham a substantial amount of time to work on pushing a deal for De Vega over the line.