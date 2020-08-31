Turkish giants Trabzonspor are interested in taking Chelsea new boy Malang Sarr on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

Premier League giants Chelsea announced the signing of the 21-year-old defender from French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice on a free transfer last week.

The Blues confirmed on last Thursday that the French centre-back has signed a five-year contract with the club and will spend the 2020/21 season away on loan.

While the London-based outfit have revealed that they will loan Sarr out, it remains to be seen where the defender will ply his trade next season.

Trabzonspor are interested in acquiring the services of the France Under-21 international on loan for the 2020/21 season, according to Turkish newspaper Takvim.

The Black Sea Storm are looking to bolster their defence this summer and are interested in offering Sarr a temporary home.

The Turkish Super Lig club will push to get a deal over the line for the Chelsea star and other candidates will only be considered if they fail to land him.

Trabzonspor may be hopeful of using the influence of coach Eddie Newton, who used to ply his trade for Chelsea during his playing days, to tempt the Blues to send Sarr to Turkey.