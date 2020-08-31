Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is of the view that Donny van de Beek’s imminent move to Manchester United is the right step for the midfielder and has wished him luck with the transfer.

It emerged on Sunday that Premier League giants Manchester United have struck a deal with Dutch side Ajax for the transfer of 23-year-old midfielder Van de Beek.

The Red Devils have come to terms with Ajax on a £40m deal to take Van de Beek to Old Trafford and will now push forward to put the Netherlands international through his medical paces.

Liverpool star and Dutch national team captain Van Dijk has provided his thoughts on Van de Beek’s imminent transfer to Manchester United, explaining that the move is good for both the player and the country.

The centre-back has insisted that he will not try to stop Van de Beek joining Liverpool’s rivals and wishes him, as well as new Manchester City signing Nathan Ake, the best at his new club.

“No [I won’t try to change his mind]” Van Dijk told a press conference.

“If it goes through – and it seems like it – I wish him luck wholeheartedly.

“[It is] great for him, great for Dutch football, for the Dutch national team.

“[Manchester United are a] great club for an Oranje player, and the same goes for Nathan Ake, who has gone to Manchester City.“

Van de Beek will lock horns with Van Dijk next season when Manchester United come up against Liverpool in the Champions League.