Rangers first team coach Michael Beale is of the view that the Light Blues have nice variety within their ranks and is positive about how the team are shaping up so far.

Steven Gerrard’s side have had a solid start to their Scottish Premiership campaign, winning five and drawing one of their six games so far.

Rangers have found the back of the net on 11 occasions in their six matches and are yet to receive a reply from their opponents, registering six consecutive clean sheets.

Impressively, the Light Blues have had seven different goalscorers so far, with Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos being the only ones with two or more goals.

Gers first team coach Beale is delighted with the variety in the squad this season and is confident about how the team are shaping up as they go further into the campaign.

The former Liverpool youth coach pointed out how summer signings Cedric Itten and Kemar Roofe are good in the air and also heaped praise on the likes of Brandon Barker and Glen Kamara.

“They are both fantastic in the air and I think you saw that from Kemar, his header at the weekend [against Kilmarnock]“, Beale told Rangers TV.

“So when we are in the box now, we have got people that actually want to be there and want to run through the goal.

“For me, we really have nice variety, so we brought Brandon Barker into the team this week, who added pretty much similar to what Ryan Kent does in terms of 1v1 and going both ways, both full-backs high up the pitch.

“Steven Davis coming in for Glen Kamara and Glen Kamara has been outstanding this season so far.

“So to be able to bring Steven in and give Glen a little bit of a rest, for Steven to play and for Ryan to play as well as he did.

“We are really positive.“

Rangers will be hoping to keep their unbeaten run going when they host Dundee United at Ibrox on 12th September.