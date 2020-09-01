AC Milan are optimistic about being able to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea, with the Blues claimed to be willing to lower their financial demands.

Bakayoko spent last season on loan at Monaco and while he still has two years left to run on his Chelsea contract, he is not part of Frank Lampard’s plans.

The Frenchman wants to return to AC Milan, where he spent the 2018/19 season on loan and has even agreed to take a significant pay cut to facilitate the transfer.

AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea to sign him on loan with an option to buy, but they are not keen to pay the €30m figure the Blues are demanding for the overall cost of the agreement.

Bakayoko has continued to push for a move to AC Milan and, according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, the Rossoneri are confident about a deal happening.

It has also been claimed that Chelsea are now ready to consider an offer less than the €30m figure.

AC Milan have continued to hold talks with Chelsea and are hopeful of finding an agreement with the west London club soon.

The Rossoneri are pushing to get the deal over the line in time to have Bakayoko in the squad as soon as possible.

Bakayoko has been approached by other clubs as well but he is determined to join only AC Milan this summer.