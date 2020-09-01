AC Milan are eyeing securing a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko in time to have him available for their Europa League qualifier later this month.

Bakayoko has agreed to take a significant pay cut to make a move to the San Siro and has made it clear that he only wants to join the Rossoneri.

AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea over signing the midfielder on a loan deal with an option to buy, but there is no agreement between the two clubs yet.

Chelsea want the deal to be worth around €30m, but AC Milan do not want to pay that figure and are looking to negotiate down the final price.

According to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, AC Milan have an internal deadline in mind with respect to the potential signing of Bakayoko.

The Rossoneri want most of their incoming transfer business done before they take on Shamrock Rovers in a Europa League qualifier on 17th September.

Bakayoko is one of the players AC Milan want in the building before their European commitment.

The Serie A giants will still have to work out an agreement with Chelsea.

Bakayoko is pushing Chelsea to reach a deal with AC Milan and grant him his dream move to the Rossoneri.