Arsenal could lower their financial demands for Lucas Torreira and let Fiorentina know whether they will accept a deal this weekend, it has been claimed in Italy.

Torreira has been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer with Italy being touted as a potential destination

The Uruguayan had an impressive spell at Seria A outfit Sampdoria before leaving for England, and a move back to Italy is on the cards for the midfielder, with Fiorentina marking him out as a top transfer target.

Fiorentina are keen for Arsenal to bring down their financial demands and, according to Italian daily La Nazione, the Gunners are ready to do so.

And La Viola could receive an answer regarding Torreira’s status at the weekend.

Fiorentina are hoping for a positive response, and are confident that they can tie up any loose ends regarding the midfielder’s transfer.

Torreira made 29 league outings for Arsenal last season but has found it hard to earn game time under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

It remains to be seen whether Fiorentina will be able to see Torreira in their strip in the upcoming season.