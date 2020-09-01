Arsenal are refusing to agree to the termination of Sokratis’ contract and have proposed renewing his deal, amid interest from Italian giants Napoli.

Sokratis has been heavily linked with an exit from Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window and Napoli are a potential destination for the Greece international.

Napoli want Sokratis to convince Arsenal to terminate his contract, something which would then allow them to sign the centre-back on a free transfer.

However, according to Sky Italia, Arsenal are at present refusing to end Sokratis’ contract.

The Gunners want a fee to let Sokratis leave and have proposed a new contract to the defender in a sign of how they want to keep hold of him.

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso has been speaking with Sokratis directly to sell a move to Napoli to the defender.

Arsenal have just added Gabriel to the ranks, signing the Brazilian defender from Lille, and are expected to need to start to bring in cash to balance the books.

Sokratis, 32, has now entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and has made 69 appearances for the club.