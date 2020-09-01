Bournemouth have made it clear to Newcastle United that they want Matt Richie in a swap deal if the Magpies want to take Callum Wilson to St. James’ Park this summer, according to The Chronicle.

Newcastle are in the market for a striker as Steve Bruce looks to provide competition for last summer’s big money signing Joelinton.

The Magpies are considering a number of options, but their efforts have also been hampered by a limited budget of around £30m this summer.

Wilson is one of the players Newcastle are keen on and the striker could be willing to move after suffering relegation to the Championship with Bournemouth.

And it has been claimed that Bournemouth are ready to let the 28-year-old move to Newcastle if they can get Ritchie back as part of a swap deal.

The wing-back spent three years at Dean Court before Newcastle signed him from the Cherries in 2016.

Bournemouth are interested in taking him back to the club and see Newcastle’s interest in Wilson as leverage this summer.

The Cherries striker also has other suitors in the Premier League with Aston Villa interested in signing him as well.

A swap deal could appeal to Newcastle as a straight cash agreement for Wilson could take him out of their budgetary reach this summer.