Timo Werner believes Chelsea’s work in the transfer market shows their ambition and admits he is looking to embrace a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

Werner made the switch from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig to Chelsea earlier this summer in a deal reportedly worth around the £50m mark.

Chelsea have drafted in five new players so far this summer, including Werner, and are touted to make another high profile signing in the striker’s countryman Kai Havertz, from Bayer Leverkusen.

Werner believes that Chelsea’s willingness to mark out top players from the transfer talent pool, and spent top dollar for the pick of the bunch, reflects the club’s desire to challenge and win the biggest trophies in the game.

The striker revealed that his own desire to prove to himself, how he would stack up against other top players, prompted him to make the switch to England, and insists he is relishing the new challenge.

“For me it had nothing to do with the fact that Leipzig had reached their limits”, Werner told a press conference when asked about his Chelsea move.

“The Bundesliga or RB Leipzig are not to blame.

“It wasn’t like any of this wasn’t good enough for me anymore.

“I just wanted to do something new.

“The Premier League is something completely different, you can prove yourself again.

“Chelsea are a huge club that can and wants to win trophies.

“You can see that in the transfers.”

Last season, Werner netted 34 goals in 45 games in all competitions for Leipzig, and the German will hope to build upon his past season-exploits in the upcoming campaign, as Chelsea aim to mount a Premier League title charge following a busy summer of transfer activity.