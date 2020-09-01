Celtic are interested in acquiring the services of 28-year-old winger Christian Atsu from Newcastle United this summer, according to Ghana Soccernet.

The Ghana international has just one more year left on his contract with the Magpies and does not appear to be in the plans of boss Steve Bruce.

Newcastle are said to be ready to listen to offers for the former Chelsea winger this summer as they face the risk of losing him for free next year.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have spied an opportunity and are looking to take Atsu north of the border.

The Hoops are claimed to have touched base with Newcastle and enquired about the availability of Atsu as they look to strengthen their attack.

Neil Lennon’s side were previously linked with a move for the Newcastle star in the winter transfer window earlier this year, but nothing came of it.

However, Celtic could make a swoop for Atsu this summer as the player has entered into the last year of his contract at St. James Park.

The Ghana international made 24 appearances across all competition for Newcastle last term and provided five assists.