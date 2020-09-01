Anderlecht could face competition from Scottish champions Celtic for the signature of Philadelphia United centre-back Mark McKenzie.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been part of the Philadelphia Union’s set-up since 2016, initially on loan, and has turned heads in Europe with his performances.

He is a highly rated prospect in the United States and scouts from several clubs in Europe have been tracking him in the MLS, including Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht.

Anderlecht need to sign another centre-back, but according to Belgian outlet Voetbal24.be, Celtic are also amongst the clubs who have been keeping close tabs on the 21-year-old defender’s progress in the MLS.

The Scottish champions remain in the market for defenders and the club are looking at solutions across the world, including in the United States.

It has been claimed that McKenzie is being tracked by Celtic.

But the Philadelphia Union centre-back is also on the radar of German outfit Union Verlin.

Philadelphia are aware of the interest from Europe and accept that they may not be able to stand in his way if McKenzie wants to cross the Atlantic.

The MLS outfit are prepared to sell him if they receive a fee in the region of €2m.