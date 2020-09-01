Everton are still the future for Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, it has been claimed in France.

The French midfielder is wanted by the Toffees, but so far no deal has been done to take him from Watford and he has other admirers.

However, despite other clubs wanting Doucoure, the player is keen to join Everton and personal terms are claimed to have been agreed.

Everton though are still the future for the 27-year-old, according to Eurosport France’s Manu Lonjon, even though he has other suitors.

It remains to be seen how quickly Doucoure can be snapped up by Everton, with the new Premier League season looming.

Everton are expected to soon complete the capture of midfielder Allan from Napoli, while they also want to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of his first full season in charge of the Toffees.

Everton open their Premier League campaign by visiting Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur on 13th September.