Napoli failed to convince Gabriel to pick a move to southern Italy over switching to Arsenal, it has been claimed.

Gabriel has just completed a big-money move to Arsenal from French side Lille, putting pen to paper to a long-term deal and leaving Napoli disappointed.

Napoli had a gentleman’s agreement with Lille to sign Gabriel, but were unable to get the deal over the line.

It had been claimed that Napoli were waiting to sell Kalidou Koulibaly before buying Gabriel, with the player choosing not to hold on for the Italians.

The reason though is a different one, it has been suggested.

According to journalist Paolo Del Genio, speaking on Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Napoli simply failed to convince Gabriel to join.

The collapse of the transfer was not down to Napoli needing to sell Koulibaly first, but being unable to tempt Gabriel to pick them ahead of Arsenal.

Gabriel, 22, clocked up 34 appearances across all competitions for Lille last season and drew a number of admiring glances in the process.