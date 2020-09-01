Dayot Upamecano is likely to stay at RB Leipzig for at least another season, despite interest from Manchester United, according to Sky Sports (19:27).

The defender penned a new contract at RB Leipzig earlier this summer, to extend his stay until 2023, but he could depart next summer for a release clause sum of €42m.

Manchester United have been linked with wanting to sign Upamecano, but it is claimed the feeling in Germany is that the defender will stay at RB Leipzig for at least a further year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could still try their luck with a big bid and it could be listened to.

The signs though point to the Frenchman enjoying another season of Bundesliga football.

Upamecano was signed by RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2017 and has kicked on with his development in Germany, coming to be regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in world football.

He helped RB Leipzig to a finish of third in the Bundesliga last season, with the side conceding 37 goals in their 34 league games.

Upamecano has yet to be capped by France at senior international level.