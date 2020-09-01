Eintracht Frankfurt have rejected a significant bid from an English club for Southampton linked defender Martin Hinteregger.

The 27-year-old centre-back made 31 appearances in the Bundesliga last season and his performances have seen his stock rise.

He has been linked with a move to England this summer, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton mooted to be admirers of his talents.

The Saints have already signed centre-back Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid, but it seems they are also interested in Hinteregger.

And according to German daily the Frankfurter Rundschau, Eintracht Frankfurt have rejected a bid worth €20m from an unnamed English club.

It has been claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt have ruled out selling the defender and wasted little time in rejecting the offer.

The Bundesliga side signed him from Augsburg on loan in January 2019 before making the deal permanent later in summer for €9m.

They could have doubles that money if the they had accepted the bid from the unnamed English club.

But Eintracht Frankfurt are unwilling to cash in on him this summer and want Hinteregger at the club next season.