Everton are unwilling to let Moise Kean return to Juventus this summer and the Bianconeri have work to do to change their stance.

The Toffees paid €30m to sign the young striker from Juventus last year, but he struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park last season.

He scored just two goals in the last Premier League campaign and has struggled to settle in England, with suggestions that he is keen to return to Italy in the ongoing window.

Juventus are interested in re-signing Kean and are reportedly eyeing a two-year loan deal with a mandatory purchase clause.

But according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, both the player and the Italian champions are in for some hard work if they want to convince Everton to let him leave this summer.

It has been claimed that Everton do not want to give up on Kean after just one bad season and are willing to bet on the young striker coming good in the long run.

Carlo Ancelotti also remains a fan of the 20-year-old striker and wants him to be part of his project going forward at Everton.

Kean may be interested in returning to Italy and with Juventus wanting to re-sign him, it could be an attractive option for him.

The 20-year-old is already a full Italy international and has scored twice in three appearances for the Azzurri.