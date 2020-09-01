FC Porto and Lyon are both showing interest in Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, according to Sky Sports News.

Celtic star Ntcham has been linked with a potential exit from Celtic Park during the ongoing transfer window, but so far he is still firmly at Neil Lennon’s disposal.

Southampton took a look at snapping the midfielder up, but their interest is not expected to lead to a move to take him to St Mary’s.

Ntcham could still have two options though as French outfit Lyon and Portuguese giants Porto are keen.

Porto have attempted to snap up Ntcham in the past and it remains to be seen if they will be successful this summer.

The 24-year-old could not help Celtic to progress in the Champions League qualifiers this summer and played the full 90 minutes in his side’s shock home loss against Ferencvaros.

Ntcham has now clocked a total of 129 outings for Celtic since joining the club in 2017 and has picked up three Scottish Premiership titles.

Porto won the Portuguese league title last season, finishing five points ahead of Benfica, and Ntcham would enjoy Champions League football this term if he heads to Portugal.