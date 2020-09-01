Barcelona are now in advanced negotiations with Liverpool over a deal to take midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to the Camp Nou.

Wijnaldum has been a key man at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp since making the move to the club from Newcastle United and picked up the Premier League title with the Reds last season.

He has now moved into the final year of his contract with Liverpool though and is wanted at Barcelona by the club’s new coach Ronald Koeman.

⚠️🔵🔴 Portada @sport: Wijnaldum da el OK. Contrato de tres temporadas. Negociaciones avanzadas con el Liverpool. Traspaso entre 15-20M. Lo pide Koeman #fcblive pic.twitter.com/0fjLYuoiqC — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) September 1, 2020

According to Catalan daily Sport, Wijnaldum has now given the green light to a move to Barcelona on a contract to run for three years.

Barcelona are now in advanced talks with Liverpool to do a deal based on a transfer fee of between €15m and €20m.

Koeman has asked the Barcelona board to bring in his countryman in the ongoing transfer window.

The Dutch tactician is a big fan of Wijnaldum and wants to be able to call upon him in the upcoming La Liga season.

Liverpool have yet to agree a new contract with Wijnaldum and would lose him on a free transfer next summer if he does not sign an extension and they also refuse to sell him.