Manchester City striker Slobodan Tedic believes that playing in the Eredivisie for Zwolle is good news for his development.

Dutch side Zwolle have announced the signing of Serbian centre-forward Tedic from Manchester City on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old joined the Manchester-based club from Cukaricki in January for a fee in the region of £2.7m and immediately returned on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Now, Tedic will be spending a full season away on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie, which the striker believes will help in his development as a player.

Expressing his delight at joining Zwolle, Tedic has revealed that he was keen on joining the club after finding a connection with coach John Stegeman and is raring to go.

“It is good for my development to play in the Eredivisie“, Tedic told Zwolle’s official site.

“The level is high here and young players are given many opportunities. My preference went straight to PEC Zwolle.

“I’ve seen footage of the club on YouTube, including the last home game against Vitesse, and the conversations with the coach and technical manager immediately felt familiar.

“I am really looking forward to getting started here and making the supporters proud.“

Zwolle are claimed to be eyeing keeping Tedic for an extra year beyond the end of the agreed loan period.