Former Valencia B boss Curro Torres has tipped Manchester City new boy Ferran Torres to succeed at the Etihad and believes the winger’s physical attributes will help him cope with the demands of the Premier League.

Torres arrived in Manchester earlier this summer from Spanish giants Valencia in a deal worth around £24.5m.

The 20-year-old rose through the ranks at Spanish outfit before leaving for England and was under Curro Torres’ tutelage while playing for Valencia B.

Torres’ former coach has tipped him to flourish and reach his full potential under Citizens boss Pep Guardiola in the English top flight, and believes the young winger’s competitive nature will stand him in good stead as he turns a new page in his career.

Curro Torres is of the view that his countryman’s physical attributes will aid him in adapting to the intensity of the Premier League, and insists his former prodigy has always been well prepared to take on new challenges.

“He has the potential to succeed anywhere, I have no doubt”, Curro Torres told Spanish daily AS.

“He is very complete. He is prepared.

“He is very competitive, because of his physical conditions, I think he will adapt without problems to a more physical game like the one played in the Premier League”.

Torres earned his maiden senior national team call-up last week and he has been named in Spain’s squad for their Nations League fixtures.