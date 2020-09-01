Manchester City youngster Ante Palaversa has set his sights on catching Citizens boss Pep Guardiola’s eye during his loan stint at Spanish La Liga outfit Getafe.

Premier League giants Manchester City have sent the Croatian midfielder on a season-long loan to Spanish side Getafe following a spell at KV Oostende.

Palaversa joined the Manchester-based club from Croatian side Hajduk Split in January 2019, but is yet to feature for Guardiola’s first team.

However, the 20-year-old midfielder is determined to catch the former Barcelona coach’s eye and earn his way to the Manchester City senior squad.

“I have never trained with Guardiola but I hope in the future I will with my hard work“, Palaversa told a press conference at Getafe.

With the Croatian set to spend the next season on loan in Spain, Palaversa has vowed to give his best for Getafe in their La Liga campaign and also gave an insight into his strengths.

“I play as a midfielder and I’m a defensive midfielder, a number six, so I do aggressive jobs in the middle of the field“, the Croatian said.

“I will give the best for myself and the team.“

Palaversa made 20 appearances across all competitions for KV Oostende in Belgium last term.