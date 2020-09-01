Rangers first team coach Michael Beale is delighted with Gers youngsters Kieran Wright, Lewis Mayo, Glenn Middleton and Nathan Patterson being called up to the Scotland Under-21 squad.

Light Blues youth stars Wright, Mayo, Middleton and Patterson have earned call-ups to Scotland Under-21s ahead of the side’s European Championship qualifiers against Lithuania, the Czech Republic and San Marino.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, who is currently on loan at Livingston, has also been called up to the Scotland senior squad, along with Ryan Jack.

Rangers first team coach Beale thinks spending time away on loan at Livingston has helped McCrorie get an opportunity with the Scotland senior squad.

The former Liverpool youth coach is wary of the dangers of young players being called up to their national teams, but is delighted at the progress the Gers starlets have made.

“I think with youth internationals, you always want to be careful because it sort of can lead to a little bit of self-inflation in the mind a little bit, with young players“, Beale told Rangers TV.

“But certainly, we are delighted with the progress of all the young boys that have been called up.

“Robby in particular, going away with the seniors as well, I think is fantastic progress, for me.

“It just shows about going out and playing, if you are a young player going out and playing and learning your craft in the league, you get these opportunities.

“So I am delighted with all the boys that have been called up for Scotland Under-21s.“

Out of the four Rangers players to be called up by Scotland Under-21s, only Middleton has featured at the level before and the rest will be hoping to earn their first cap at Under-21 level.