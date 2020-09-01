Inter are in direct touch with the entourage of Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and the player is considering his future amid interest from the San Siro, it has been claimed in Italy.

Kante has emerged as Inter’s top midfield target and the club are working behind the scenes to probe the possibility of taking the Frenchman to the Nerazzurri.

Chelsea are claimed to be not against the idea of selling the midfielder if they are offered enough money, with €50m floated as a possible price.

Inter had been in indirect contact with Kante’s entourage to understand whether he would be open to leaving Chelsea this summer.

And according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the Serie A giants are now in touch directly with the player’s camp over a potential summer switch.

With Chelsea eyeing West Ham’s Declan Rice, Kante is not sure whether he is a major part of Frank Lampard’s plans going forward.

The player is aware of the interest from Inter and is considering his position amid the possibility of reuniting with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at Inter.

Conte is pushing to land the player who he signed at Chelsea and Inter are trying to assess whether a deal can be done.

They have offered him a four-year contract and his wages would be in line with the club’s top earners – Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen.

However, Inter are also aware that they will need to sell players to bring in funds.