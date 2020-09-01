Rodrigo has revealed that the prospect of playing for Leeds United and legendary Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa was too good to turn down.

Leeds recently pulled off a transfer coup by snapping up the Spain international forward on a deal worth around £26m from Valencia.

The 29-year-old forward joined the likes of Ferran Torres and Dani Parejo in leaving Mestalla this summer and penned a four-year contract with the Elland Road outfit.

Reflecting on his switch from Valencia to Leeds, Rodrigo has explained that he felt it was time for him to explore a new challenge after the Spanish club started struggling financially and selling star players.

And the Spanish international is delighted to have joined Leeds, who he feels are a big club, and revealed that the prospect of playing under Bielsa drew him to the Yorkshire club.

“Valencia are not going through an easy moment in many respects“, Rodrigo was quoted as sayig by Spanish daily AS.

“Not getting European football, as well as COVID, has affected them economically.

“The club had to find a way out for many footballers. I do not know if it was only for economic reasons or also sporting, that they wanted to finish the cycle.

“It was time to find my way, a new challenge and take a step forward.

“Since the possibility of joining Leeds arose, it attracted me a lot, to return to the Premier League, to work with a great coach like Bielsa, a club with a very important history in the Premier League, although they are a recently promoted one now.

“I am happy and I will always wish Valencia the best.“

Rodrigo is currently on international duty with Spain, who are set to face Germany and Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League.