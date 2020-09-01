Leeds United face a wait to be able to sign highly-rated Dinamo Zagreb defender Josko Gvardiol despite being claimed to have put in a bid for the teenager.

The Whites are zeroing in on the young centre-back and are claimed to have put in a bid of €20m to take him to Elland Road.

Lille offered €10m to sign Gvardiol, but that was turned down by Dinamo Zagreb; they may find it impossible to reject a proposal worth double as much from Leeds.

However, even if Leeds are successful with their proposal for Gvardiol, they will have to wait to push the deal over the line.

According to Croatian outlet tportal.hr, Dinamo Zagreb will only consider letting the defender go after their Champions League qualifier against Ferencvaros on 16th September.

Dinamo Zagreb beat Romanian side Cluj in the second qualifying round, edging past their opponents on penalties.

They face the conquerors of Celtic in the shape of Ferencvaros as they look to move towards reaching the group stage.

Dinamo Zagreb have won their opening three Croatian league games, scoring eleven times and conceding just once.