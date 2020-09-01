Brendan Rodgers’ side have been on the hunt for a new full-back this summer as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign.
Having identified Castagne as an ideal candidate, Leicester began talks with Italian Serie A side Atalanta over a deal for the Belgian international.
Now the Foxes have reached an agreement with the last season’s Champions League quarter-finalists for the signing of Castagne.
Leicester are claimed to have struck a deal with Atalanta for the purchase of the 24-year-old full-back for a fee of €24m.
Castagne is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Premier League club that will keep him at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2025.
Although the Belgian is predominantly a right-back, he is comfortable operating on the left flank as well.
Castagne scored two goals and provided three assists from his 33 appearances across all competitions for Atalanta last season.