Leicester City have struck a deal with Italian Serie A club Atalanta for the signature of full-back Timothy Castagne, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have been on the hunt for a new full-back this summer as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Having identified Castagne as an ideal candidate, Leicester began talks with Italian Serie A side Atalanta over a deal for the Belgian international.

Now the Foxes have reached an agreement with the last season’s Champions League quarter-finalists for the signing of Castagne.

Leicester are claimed to have struck a deal with Atalanta for the purchase of the 24-year-old full-back for a fee of €24m.

Castagne is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Premier League club that will keep him at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2025.

Although the Belgian is predominantly a right-back, he is comfortable operating on the left flank as well.

Castagne scored two goals and provided three assists from his 33 appearances across all competitions for Atalanta last season.