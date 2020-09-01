Atalanta full-back Timothy Castagne is of the view that Leicester City’s style of play will suit him as he edges closer to a move to the King Power Stadium.

It emerged on Tuesday that Premier League side Leicester have struck a deal with Italian Serie A club Atalanta for the signing of Castagne.

The Foxes will pay the Italian outfit a fee of €24m for the Belgian international, who is set to sign a five-year contract with the Engish top division club.

Castagne has now lifted the lid about his imminent move to Leicester and has revealed that moving to the Premier League is a dream come true for him.

The 24-year-old is also positive that the Foxes’ style of play will suit him and is also happy with his connection with manager Brendan Rodgers, with whom he has spoken already.

“It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League“, Castagne was quoted as saying by Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

“It was my priority league over other offers. I also like Leicester’s style of play which should suit me.

“And the feeling with the coach is very good, he contacted me regularly.“

While a deal is claimed to be agreed between Leicester and Atalanta for Castagne, the clubs are yet to announce it officially.