Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has dismissed any thoughts that Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane could let their levels drop due to the lack of competition for places up front at Anfield.

Salah and Mane have been amongst the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s team-sheet in recent seasons, and both African stars registered more than 30 league outings in the last campaign.

While Mane provided 18 goals and nine assists, Salah led the scoring charts for his club with 19 goals and chipped in with 10 assists in the 2019/20 Premier League season, as both players were instrumental in Liverpool’s title win.

Klopp has been reluctant to tweak his first-choice front-three of Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino, but Nicol believes the relative lack of competition for their roles in the first team on either side will not affect the pacey forwards from playing at their best.

The Liverpool legend is confident that both Salah and Mane will hit the ground running in the upcoming league campaign, and stressed they are excellent professionals and have developed a desire to chase success with the utmost dedication.

“Over the last two or three seasons, they have shown that regardless of who is sat on the bench, they have been at it 100 per cent”, Nicol said on ESPN FC.

“Listen you can ask whether Salah at times is a little careless, but you know what, you cannot take your eyes off him.

“He is liable to do something incredible at any second.

“So, him and Mane in particular, have not dropped the ball and I do not see any reason how or why they should drop the ball in the upcoming season.”

Liverpool’s title defence will start on 12th September at home against Premier League new boys Leeds United.