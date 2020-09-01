Manchester City feel that they will not be able to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona this summer if there is a transfer fee involved, it has been claimed in Spain.

The 33-year-old has told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club and he has kept himself away from the start of their pre-season preparations.

Messi believes that a clause in his contract allows him to leave on a free transfer as long as he communicated his wish to the club in time.

But Barcelona are insistent that the clause would have been valid if only he had told the club about his desire before 10th June.

Manchester City are interested in taking Messi to the Etihad and have already been in touch with the player’s camp over the potential switch.

But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League giants accept that a deal is only possible if they can secure the Argentine on a free transfer.

If they have to pay a transfer to Barcelona, the deal would become not financially viable given Messi’s salary, which is believed to be close to around €1m per week.

Messi’s father is now claimed to be on his way to Barcelona to hold talks with the Catalan club as he looks to secure his son’s exit from the Camp Nou.