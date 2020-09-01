Manchester United believe that Thiago Alcantara, who has been linked with Liverpool, has wage demands that are too high at present, according to Norwegian daily Dagbladet.

The 29-year-old has only one more year left on his contract with German giants Bayern Munich and has refused to sign a new deal as he looks for a fresh challenge.

Thiago is expected to move away from the Allianz Arena this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool, with claims he is keen to play under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the Reds might have to generate funds by selling players before they can make a move for the former Barcelona midfield maestro.

And they could face competition as Manchester United have also been linked with Thiago.

The Red Devils are claimed to have been in talks with Thiago’s entourage, but at present they believe the Spaniard is asking for too much money.

Manchester United are set to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax to strengthen their midfield.

It remains to be seen whether they make a lower offer to Thiago and look to find a compromise with the Bayern Munich star.

Thiago helped Bayern Munich to win the double in Germany and the Champions League last season.