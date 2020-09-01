Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and sporting director Cristiano Guintoli are big admirers of Leeds United target Rodrigo de Paul.

Leeds are trying to put a deal in place with Udinese and are keen to take the midfielder to Elland Road to put him at Marcelo Bielsa’s disposal.

Udinese are willing to sell for the right price, but Leeds could yet face competition from Napoli.

De Paul, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, has big admirers in the shape of Napoli president De Laurentiis and sporting director Guintoli.

Napoli could become involved in the race for De Paul it is claimed, and the Argentine playing his football at the club next season cannot be ruled out.

However, there are no talks taking place at present between the two clubs over De Paul, with Leeds making the early running in the chase for his signature.

The Yorkshire giants are splashing the cash early in the transfer window as they look to make their mark in the Premier League.

Leeds have already snapped up defender Robin Koch and forward Rodrigo, and are expected to make further signings over the coming weeks.