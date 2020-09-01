Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s detailed conversations with Donny van de Beek convinced the Dutchman to agree to a move to Manchester United, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old midfielder is on the verge of joining Manchester United after the Red Devils agreed on a deal worth up to £40m with Ajax for his signature.

Van de Beek underwent a medical in the Netherlands on Monday and Manchester United and Ajax have already reportedly signed the paperwork for the agreement.

It seemed Manchester United swiftly concluded the deal for his signing, but it has been claimed the Premier League giants made their move for Van de Beek at the start of August.

The Dutchman was encouraged by Manchester United’s interest, but he held off on a final decision until he spoke to Solskjaer.

The midfielder wanted to speak to Solskjaer first before taking a call on whether to join Manchester United and he left the meeting completely charmed by the Norwegian.

The Manchester United manager was authoritative and detailed his plan about how Van de Beek would fit into midfield alongside Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

The 23-year-old was happy to hear that Solskjaer had a proper plan in place on why he wanted to take him to Old Trafford this summer.

The decision was made and the midfielder asked his representatives to work out the deal to move to Manchester United despite late interest from other clubs.